Fairfield Court Elementary students get 5 free books for home libraries

RICHMOND, Va. — Every child at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond received five free books to take home for their personal libraries this week.

The book fair was made possible by the Scripps Howard Fund, CBS 6 and viewer donations through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This is the sixth book fair the campaign has provided for Fairfield Court Elementary children.

Students in Ms. Jackson's second-grade class filed into the library Tuesday morning to choose their books. Options included the latest "Dogman" book, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," sports books and books about sharks and reptiles.

Once their choices were made, the students shared their favorites and what they could learn from them.

"It just like it helps my brain start to work better and it doesn't make me stutter and it helps me read and get the words right," T'nori said. "I could have fun when I'm in my room and I don't have my phone or iPad. I could just read a book and I won't be bored no more."

"This is Sonic. And these three are Sonic and then this is Piggy. Cause Sonic is my favorite. This is my favorite game," Romeo said.

Because of viewer generosity, children at JB Fisher Elementary have also had book fairs. New this year, Francis McClenney Elementary will join the fun.

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