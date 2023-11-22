✨'Rhythms of Nature' is this year's Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme

RICHMOND, Va. -- The theme of this year's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, which is illuminating Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly, is "Rhythms of Nature."

"The rhythms of nature connect us all. Guests are invited to pause and reflect on this connectedness as they travel through the four seasons, represented by more than a million lights," Lewis Ginter staffers wrote. "The colors and light forms reflect the seasons in different Garden areas: summer shines in the Asian Valley and the West Island Garden; rich fall colors glow in the Flagler and Grace Arents Gardens; the whites and golds of winter glitter in the Children’s Garden; and fresh spring hues bloom around Sydnor Lake and the Streb Conifer Garden."

WTVR Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

Organizers said more than 27 miles of light strands twinkle in the trees and in creative displays. There are also sounds of nature, like bird calls, that have been added to select areas of the garden this year.

Additionally, new light forms this year include: a cardinal, a bluebird, mushrooms and lily pads floating in the pools near the Conservatory

Gardenfest of Lights is open daily from 4–10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 7. The garden will be closed Thanksgiving as well as Dec. 24 and 25.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Guest will have a timed arrival for "an optimal experience" and to make sure there is adequate parking.

Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit LewisGinter.org or call 804-262-9887.