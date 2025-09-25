Cristo Rey Richmond High School's Draft Day connects students to careers

RICHMOND, Va. — There were no helmets or huddles nor baskets or balls at Cristo Rey's Draft Day this year, but there were plenty of high-fives, cheers, and career dreams coming true.

Cristo Rey Richmond High School hosted its 3rd Annual Draft Day on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Dewey Gottwald Center, and the energy in the room was nothing short of electric. The annual event marks the official moment students are matched with their Corporate Work Study Program (CWSP) partners for the school year.

Cristo Rey students learned where they’ll be working this school year as part of the school’s work study model. That includes 59 companies across Central Virginia, including law offices, hospital, museums, and tech firms.

DWAYNE MORRIS

“The ultimate goal of draft day is it's an opportunity to expose our students and introduce them to the companies that will be hosting them throughout their work study sites this school year. We're really excited. It's all about workforce development for our community and blending and bringing the two groups together," said Charlieta Richardson, Cristo Rey Richmond’s new President and CEO.

CBS 6's Evening News Anchor GeNienne Samuels returned to emcee the event for the third year in a row.

DWAYNE MORRIS

“There’s nothing like seeing the students’ faces light up when they find out where they’re headed,” Samuels said. “They’re not just getting a job, they’re getting a head start.”

Cristo Rey Richmond’s CWSP enables students, many from families with limited financial resources, to earn the majority of their tuition by working one day a week throughout the school year. The hands-on experience not only strengthens their résumés but also prepares them for college and the workforce.

This year’s Draft Day welcomed 16 new corporate partners, further expanding opportunities across industries like healthcare, finance, law, technology, and education.

By graduation, students will have worked at up to four different companies.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube