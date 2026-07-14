Cobra One Social Club to host backpack giveaway and scholarship event for Richmond-area students

RICHMOND, Va. — As families prepare for a new school year, the a local organization is giving back to the community by helping students start the year with the tools they need to succeed.

The Cobra One Social Club will host its 2026 Miriam "Ellen" Armstrong Memorial Scholarship and Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway at the Cobra One Clubhouse (1000 N. 4th Street in Richmond) on Saturday, July 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

The annual event combines a backpack and school supply giveaway with the presentation of the Miriam "Ellen" Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, which was established in 2018 to honor Armstrong's legacy of excellence, generosity, and service to the community.

This year, two graduating high school seniors will each receive a $750 scholarship. Eligible students must reside in the City of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, New Kent, Charles City, or Hanover.

In addition to recognizing scholarship recipients, the event will provide free backpacks and school supplies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Organizers encourage families to arrive early, as backpacks and supplies will be distributed while they last.

The family-friendly event will also feature bounce houses, face painting, games, and light refreshments.

Community members who would like to support the effort can make a donation. While donations are not required to attend, they are welcomed to help the organization continue serving local students and families.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Darleen Bowman at dbowman1128@gmail.com.

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