Why Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads is 'labor of love' for Team CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2023 ride to defeat multiple sclerosis is underway in Central Virginia this weekend.

Some riders traveled 75 or 100 miles Saturday morning from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Williamsburg. Others turned around and did the same thing back to Richmond Sunday morning. Others enjoyed a 33-mile family ride in Williamsburg on Saturday.

But each rider will raise money for research into MS and to provide services for people in our community suffering from the disease.

The disease attacks the central nervous system and over time erodes the myelin sheath that covers nerve endings.

There is no cure but in the last five years, new therapies have vastly improved the quality of life for those with MS.

There are more than a dozen riders on Team CBS 6 this year.

Bill Fitzgerald, whose mother-in-law died of complications from multiple sclerosis, is taking part in his eleventh ride.

"It's events like these that raise money for that crucial research and to help people in our area who need those services," Fitzgerald said. "It's a labor of love."

Team RABA ranked first with more than $60,000, the Capital Ale House team was second with more than $47,000.

Team CBS 6 ranked fifth with more than $36,000 raised and Bill Fitzgerald placed second as one of the race's top fundraisers, collecting more than $18,400.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the squad itself or to individual team members; either way, your donation will be put to use in helping people and researchers in our area.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.