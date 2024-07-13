'Absolutely amazing' Anthem LemonAid is next Friday, Saturday and Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid, the annual event raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU since 2000, is next Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

"It started because there was just a real need there was a need to be able to provide resources for patients and families here in the Richmond area struggling with cancer and fighting, fighting, fighting cancer," Vaughan Clark, the special events coordinator for the Children's Hospital Foundation, said.

Registration is open through Tuesday, July 16. You provide the water and the stand.

"Anyone who registers gets a LemonAid kit and in the lemonade kit we have branded cups, we have a pitcher," Clark explained. "We have a really cute banner with our LemonAid ambassador's photo, stickers and sunglasses. Everything you need to be able to host your own LemonAid stand."

Anthem LemonAid, which has raised more than 2 million locally, benefits children like this year’s ambassador. Wesley Haskins.

"He's a precious five-year-old... fighting cancer with all might," Clark said. "He is a shining light, and just a wonderful face for this for this event. [He] shows his strength in many, many ways."

Wesley and his family will host a LemonAid stand in Fredericksburg where they live.

But you can support children with cancer in the River City and at the CBS 6’s stand at 3301 W. Broad Street on Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you cannot attend the event, you can make a donation online.

"It's one of my favorite parts of LemonAid because the entire station gets behind this effort and raises a significant amount of dollars," Clark said."It is absolutely amazing."

CBS 6 has raised thousands over the years, and you can too — as a family, group or business.

"It's a great volunteer opportunity to be able to set up a stand and host a stand. They can do corporate challenges, they can match their funds," Clark said. "So it's a great opportunity not only for families and individuals to participate, but for businesses to get involved as well."

Richmond Ford returns as the event's presenting sponsor.

"They provide us with this awesome branded truck that we drive around during LemonAid season to visit stands," Clark said. "They've been a huge supporter of LemonAid for several years very invested in the cause."

All of the funds raised from the event will stay locally.

Click herefor more information or to sign up to host an Anthem LemonAid stand.

