Wayne blesses Bill Humphreys with Crater Community Hospice for his 24/7 service to the community

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg hospice employee who has dedicated nearly 20 years to helping his community received a surprise gift from CBS 6, with help from Virginia Credit Union, as part of our 6 Gives initiative.

Bill Humphreys, community liaison for Crater Community Hospice, was recognized for his tireless work supporting both hospice services and community members who reach out to him around the clock on social media.

"If you're online on Facebook, everybody's coming to Bill," said CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil during the surprise presentation. "'Bill, I have a hospital bed. What can I do with it? Bill, I need a hospital bed,' They ask you 24/7 as community liaison and you're talking about hospice, you're also talking to the community and helping anyone and everyone that you can."

Humphreys' dedication extends beyond his professional role. For the past 25 years, he has served as the primary caregiver for his wife Melody, who has multiple sclerosis.

"The people in the community have helped Melody and I for so many years," Humphreys said. "I'm the luckiest man in the world being employed here for 20 years. The big thing that caregivers have an issue with is having an employer that understands, and I've been blessed to have that."

Wayne presented Humphreys with gift cards to recognize his service to the community.

