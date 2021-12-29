Treating travelers to some free tanks of gas

RICHMOND, Va. — With many Virginians hitting the road for the holidays and gas prices reaching higher than ever, it felt like the perfect time for this CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise.
CBS 6 Meteorologist Frances Peyton surprised some unsuspecting travelers at a local gas station with a free tank of gas!
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
