Treating a frontline worker at Richmond shelter supporting people in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mission of CARITAS Richmond is to create a safe space for people to heal and give them time to rebuild their lives. The organization helps both men and women transition from homelessness and/or addiction through its outreach and shelter programs

Diana Thomas is a front-line worker at CARITAS as the Women’s Emergency Shelter Supervisor. She directly helps with the intake for women who are going through a crisis in their lives. She can empathize as she was a guest of the shelter herself several years ago when she needed a safe place for her and her children during a domestic violence experience.

WTVR

“When someone is broken, I know what that’s like," Diana says. “CARITAS helped me and my kids get the life we needed safely. I’m a CARITAS alumni and it means everything to me."

While helping others pull their lives together, a co-worker told CBS 6 that Diana’s life has been tough lately as she tries to mix work with worrying about her mother who is in the hospital.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 Gives surprised Diana with a floral arrangement and a gift card so that she can treat herself and her children this holiday season and bring a smile to their lives.

WTVR

Here's a list of 8 ways you can help CARITAS this holiday season.