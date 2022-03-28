Watch
Tom Patton surprises drivers with a tank of gas

Tom Patton took to a gas station in Hanover County to surprise drivers with a full tank of gas.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 28, 2022
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Anyone who drives knows that gas prices are much higher than usual right now.

For many families in the area, that means they are budgeting more money towards gas every month, making things a little tighter.

"Thank you very much!" one driver said.

