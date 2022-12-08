Watch Now
Tom Patton offers blessings and butter at the grocery store

CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton hands out free groceries to shoppers at Food Lion.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:04:54-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tom Patton blessed grocery shoppers with free butter and eggs.

"I am at the Food Lion in Chester and we're going to get some items that are a little too expensive nowadays and hopefully we can bless some people with them," Patton said during a recent visit to the grocery store. "I think two of the most expensive items I hear people complain about is butter and eggs. So instead of just blessing one person with one bigger thing, I think I'd rather bless more people with smaller things. So we're going to do butter and eggs today."

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

