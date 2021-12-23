Watch
These women help keep the Richmond Fire Department in line

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprises receptionists at the Richmond Fire Department with a gift for their hard work helping to put out fires around the station. Brought to you by Virginia Credit Union.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Dec 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters put out literal fires everyday, but who puts out the figurative fires happening inside the Richmond Fire Department?

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprised two receptionists at the fire department who are credited for keeping the department in line. He gifted them with flowers and gift cards to thank for them for their hard work.

