CBS 6 Gives surprises toddler with gift months after losing his foot in a lawnmower accident

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Gives surprised 2-year-old Cohen and his family with gifts months after he lost his foot in a lawnmower accident.

Cohen was accidentally run over by a lawnmower in March. Chesterfield County reporter Taylor Locke, who first met the family after the accident, met up with them at Maymont Park to deliver toys for Cohen, a gift card for his mom and check in on how he is doing with his new prosthetic leg.

Cohen's mother Brittney Walls reflected on the emotional journey since the accident.

"Grief is not reserved for death alone," she said. "And why I say that is I feel like I've gone through the phases of disbelief. I still lay down sometimes at night and I'm like, 'This isn't real,' then when you look at him, and there is a limb difference. It is very real."

She said Cohen has embraced his prosthetic leg with a spirit that has inspired those around him. The family even gave the prosthetic a name: Nubby.

The family expressed gratitude for the community support they have received since the accident.

"Thank you guys so much. Thank you. It's been wonderful. Like I said, we couldn't have done this without community," Walls said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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