Watch Now
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Surprising drivers with a full tank of gas

Many people are probably preparing to travel home from their Fourth of July getaways, and gas prices are still $1.60 higher than they were at this time last year.
Surprising drivers with a full tank of gas
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 18:26:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many people are probably preparing to travel home from their Fourth of July getaways, and gas prices are still $1.60 higher than they were last year.

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, Joi Fultz surprised some drivers with a full tank of gas.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team