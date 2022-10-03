Watch Now
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia

The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at Meadow Event Park on Sunday, October 2. But before it ended, Kristen Luehrs was able to greet several families of fair goers with an onsite surprise that brought smiles to their faces.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 03, 2022
DOSWELL, Va. -- From music to amusement rides to farm animals and fried food, the State Fair of Virginia had a little something for everyone.

The fair wrapped up its run at Meadow Event Park on Sunday, October 2.

But before the final fried Oreo was served, Kristen Luehrs was able to greet several families of fair goers with an onsite surprise that brought smiles to their faces.

