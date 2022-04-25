Sponsoring an 'ultra-marathoner' who is going the distance to fight childhood cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A local ultra-marathoner is going the distance to fight childhood cancer.

Lane Casadonte first profiled Erin Williams a couple of years ago in a Beyond the Roster segment as she prepared to run for 24 hours straight. Now, she’s got an even bigger goal.

As part of an effort to raise money for the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Williams is running for 48 hours. Her plan is to run eight mile loops every four hours over that two day period. The total distance? 104 miles.

So what inspired her to do this? Williams said, “My friend, Sherry's daughter, battled brain cancer and succeeded. But they have a very close connection with the Ask foundation and all of the work that they do helping families now.”

She added, “People are sending in money to as donations to sponsor one of those loops. I will honor their cancer warrior in whatever way they like, while where their favorite color where their favorite team uniform, whatever it is that best honors that cancer warrior.”

”Any amount is appreciated, and if you want to sponsor a full loop, that’s $100," said Williams.

Lane surprised Williams with sponsoring two loops as part of CBS 6 Gives, and provided her with a CBS 6 shirt to wear for each loop — including one that says, “Working for Youth.”

Her run starts this Friday, April 29 at Pocahontas State Park and there is plenty of time to donate. There is also a 5k and fun walk at the Diamond this Saturday.

To donate to Erin’s run and fundraising efforts click here.