How South Hill and CBS 6 are supporting volunteer firefighters after massive fertilizer warehouse fire

SOUTH HILL, Va. -- It has been two months since a car crashed into a propane outside the Nutrien Ag Solutions in South Hill, Virginia.

The massive fire that broke leveled the fertilizer warehouse led to the evacuation of a neighborhood within a two-mile radius in July.

“This was one of the largest fire incidents in Mecklenburg County,” South Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Vauhan said.

That blaze prompted a response from dozens of area firefighters, all local departments, a lot of them volunteers, coming together to try to fight the fire.

The intense flames, coupled with feels-like temperatures of 107, complicated firefighting efforts. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by firefighters were minor. Out of the 17 firefighters sent to the hospital on July 6, only one needed to stay overnight, and all have since recovered.

The fire also took a toll on essential firefighting gear.

“We lost about 50% of our equipment,” Vauhan explained. Each set of gear costs around $4,400, presenting a significant challenge for the volunteer department.

"So it was definitely a devastating blow to the department here, especially in about especially in a volunteer fire company," Vauhan said.

To help replace this lost equipment, the town will hold a benefit concert this weekend.

“Our community always supports us,” Vauhan said. "So we're hoping we have a big crowd to come out. Have a good time, spend time, food, family, fun, enjoy themselves.”

Funds raised from the concert will be shared among the various volunteer fire departments that responded to the blaze. Vauhan hopes for a large turnout to support these local heroes.

In a show of support, reporter Caroline Coleburn donated $400 as part of CBS 6 Gives, which is made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union, for gear or a "nice meal for the firefighters."

"We just want to say thank you for all you guys do. We know that this is an easy job. We know that day wasn't easy," Caroline said. " So if we can start the donations, and hopefully they'll pour in to help you guys recover what was lost, we would be honored to do so."

Vauhan expressed his gratitude, saying, “This support is phenomenal.”

The funds raised from the event will go directly towards purchasing new tools and equipment, as the department’s budget has already been stretched thin due to the fire’s impact.

“All of the money that's coming in so far has gone back to the replacement of gear and tools and equipment," Vauhan said. "A lot of the expenses, like we have budgets for certain things, we've exceeded those line items this year already due to the fire, so the money will go towards recovery efforts."

The Community Concert, which aims to provide fun for families while helping the firefighters recover from the damage caused by the fire, is Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Centennial on E Danville Street in South Hill.

