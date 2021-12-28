Watch
Showering a refugee family with Christmas gifts

CBS 6's Shelby Brown helped shower a refugee family from the Republic of the Congo with Christmas gifts.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Dec 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Moving to a different country can be tough on a family. That's why CBS 6's Shelby Brown brought together the power of multiple charities and organizations to bring gifts and a holiday meal to one refugee family from the Republic of the Congo.

Gifts included coats, toys and other items the family may have needed during this time of year. And it didn't take long for the children to open the presents and put them to use!

