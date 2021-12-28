Showering a refugee family with Christmas gifts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Moving to a different country can be tough on a family. That's why CBS 6's Shelby Brown brought together the power of multiple charities and organizations to bring gifts and a holiday meal to one refugee family from the Republic of the Congo.
Gifts included coats, toys and other items the family may have needed during this time of year. And it didn't take long for the children to open the presents and put them to use!
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story