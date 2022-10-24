Short Pump shoppers get a rainy day surprise

RICHMOND, Va. -- Zach Daniel drove Storm Rider to Short Pump Town Center to surprise some shoppers.
With rain in the forecast and colder weather on the horizon, Zach handed out umbrellas and gift cards for coffee to unsuspecting and grateful shoppers.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
