Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

She lost her home, but was moved to tears by the kindness of others

items.[0].videoTitle
Surprising a displaced resident of Grace Place
Posted at 11:35 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 23:49:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 60 Richmond residents were forced from their homes after the Grace Place apartments failed inspection this past October.

Shannon Lilly got to know one of the residents as she shared her journey of displacement.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Shannon decided to surprise Jennifer Orishark.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.