GeNienne kicks off Month of Giving by surprising beloved Richmond YMCA childcare worker

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved after-school childcare worker at the Northside Family YMCA received an unexpected surprise when CBS 6 recognized her dedication to the children in her care.

Tyrika Singleton, a counselor at the YMCA, thought she was meeting with the organization's marketing team for a social media project. Instead, she was greeted by CBS 6 as part of the station's Month of Giving initiative.

"My role here is being a counselor and being someone the younger kids can look up to and setting a great example for the younger, you know, youth community," Singleton said.

When asked why she continues in her role, Singleton's answer highlighted her genuine connection with the children.

"The kids make me laugh, they make me happy. Sometimes when I'm going through things at home, you know, the kids can put a smile on my face when I come here," Singleton said. "It's fun working with them and me being engaged with them and stuff and doing activities and stuff with them, it makes me happy."

The recognition came after CBS 6 received a heartfelt email praising Singleton's work. The nomination described her impact on both children and colleagues.

"Parents and staff frequently speak highly of Tyrika's kindness, reliability, and strong work ethic. She is a steady, encouraging presence for children who look forward to seeing her each day," the email stated. "Her ability to connect with young people while maintaining structure and respect is one of her strongest gifts. In every way, Tyrika embodies the values of the YMCA and sets an outstanding example for her coworkers."

CBS 6 and Virginia Credit Union presented Singleton with $200 as part of the Month of Giving recognition.

"Thank you so much. This is so sweet. I was not expecting this at all," Singleton said upon receiving the surprise.

