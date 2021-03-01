Rewarding a Richmond nonprofit that helps children achieve their potential

RICHMOND, Va. -- After the Civil War, former Richmond slave Lucy Goode Brooks founded FRIENDS.

What started as an orphanage in 1871 in historic Jackson Ward, has developed into a local non-profit that serves nearly 1,000 children ages six weeks to 17 through a broad array of services.

For those services, the organization uses a lot of volunteers and needs a lot of money.

FRIENDS Association for Children operates two multi-service licensed child development centers in Richmond.

CBS 6 recently highlighted the organization's mission on CBS 6 Building Better Minds.

According to its website, FRIENDS children gain critical literacy and developmental skills needed to succeed in school and in life. Additionally, children achieve a greater understanding an appreciation of their community and the world around them.

The mission of FRIENDS is to help children and families in the metropolitan Richmond area achieve their potential and become productive citizens.

In this week’s CBS 6 Gives, anchor Rob Cardwell dropped by with a surprise gift, and an opportunity to once again, highlight the valuable resource for many Richmond families.

Cardwell surprised FRIENDS with gift card to help replenish much needed supplies.

