Helping the sisters who opened Quaint & Quirky right before the COVID shutdown

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Quaint & Quirky opened in Short Pump just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors.

The family-owned shop, which sells repaired, refinished, and repainted vintage furniture, was so new that sisters and co-owners Kailey and Karen Case were unable to qualify for many small business relief loans.

As part of the CBS 6 Gives series, reporter Matthew Fultz checked in on the sisters and brought them a surprise.

WTVR

"We just want to give you guys a little something. Obviously, not a million dollars, but we're trying to help you guys out for all the hard work you're doing and just want to see you guys thrive," Matthew said as he handed Kailey a gift card.

"Thank you. That means a lot. That means more to us because we are in it for more than just ourselves," Kailey said. "We want to be a part of that community and meet people and make a difference."

The store located at 12216 West Broad Street in the West Broad Marketplace Shopping Center in Short Pump.