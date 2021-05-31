Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Helping the sisters who opened Quaint & Quirky right before the COVID shutdown

items.[0].videoTitle
The family-owned shop, which sells repaired, refinished, and repainted vintage furniture, was so new that sisters and co-owners Kailey and Karen Case were unable to qualify for many small business relief loans.
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:00:31-04

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Quaint & Quirky opened in Short Pump just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors.

The family-owned shop, which sells repaired, refinished, and repainted vintage furniture, was so new that sisters and co-owners Kailey and Karen Case were unable to qualify for many small business relief loans.

As part of the CBS 6 Gives series, reporter Matthew Fultz checked in on the sisters and brought them a surprise.

CBS 6 Gives Matthew Fultz.png

"We just want to give you guys a little something. Obviously, not a million dollars, but we're trying to help you guys out for all the hard work you're doing and just want to see you guys thrive," Matthew said as he handed Kailey a gift card.

"Thank you. That means a lot. That means more to us because we are in it for more than just ourselves," Kailey said. "We want to be a part of that community and meet people and make a difference."

The store located at 12216 West Broad Street in the West Broad Marketplace Shopping Center in Short Pump.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.