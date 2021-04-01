Sisters start fundraiser to save Quaint & Quirky Short Pump shop

SHORT PUMP Va. -- Quaint & Quirky, a family-owned shop in Short Pump is hoping the community can help them keep their doors open as the pandemic continues.

Sisters and co-owners, Kailey and Karen Case, repair, refinish and repaint vintage furniture to sell the store located at 12216 West Broad Street in the West Broad Marketplace Shopping Center in Short Pump.

But the 20-somethings said the store also features the work of more than 50 local artisans.

The sisters said that while it was “scary” to open during the pandemic, they had always dreamed of running a store together.

"As soon as we found out about the pandemic, it felt like our dreams were coming to an end before they even began," Kailey Case said. "Because it was like, 'How are we going to make this work?' But we were just like, 'It doesn't matter how, we just have to try.'"

Since the business does not qualify for many of the relief loans passed to help small businesses, the owners have established a GoFundMe to try to keep the lights on at Quaint & Quirky.

The fundraiser had netted more than $2,000 of their $60,000 goal at last check Thursday.

Quaint & Quirky is open from 10 a.m. 6 - p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon - 6 p.m. on Sundays.