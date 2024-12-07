Watch Now
Surprising Parney with Richmond Flying Squirrels: 'It's really special'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels works 365 days a year because they are "in the memory-making business,” according to Todd “Parney” Parnell, the team's senior advisor.

Parney visited the CBS 6 studios and told us about their holiday merchandise, and to give us an update on the new stadium.

Meteorologist Mike Stone also surprised him with a donation as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

The Flying Squirrels Charities “raise money throughout the year…to help different people going through different things, whether it’s kids or adults, emotional…physical…it doesn’t matter.”

Their goal is to "strike out the social determinants that negatively influence our community while also fostering a place for inclusion," according to their website.

The team helps different people of all ages “by enhancing educational opportunities, providing athletic programming, and bringing the FUNN into all we do!”

Click here for more about the team's charitable initiatives.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
