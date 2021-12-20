Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Showing love and support for mothers who lost their children to gun violence

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
items.[0].videoTitle
CBS 6's Shelby Brown brings gifts to show support and love for mothers who have lost their children to gun violence at special "Circle of Healing" event. Made possible by Virginia Credit Union.
Shelby MOG .jpg
Posted at 7:42 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 07:42:59-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can be hard for families missing their loved ones lost over the years. That's why this group of mothers came together to support one another under the common ground of losing their children to gun violence.

CBS 6's Shelby Brown joined their "Circle of Healing" to show support and love for the mothers with gifts for them all.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.