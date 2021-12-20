Showing love and support for mothers who lost their children to gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can be hard for families missing their loved ones lost over the years. That's why this group of mothers came together to support one another under the common ground of losing their children to gun violence.
CBS 6's Shelby Brown joined their "Circle of Healing" to show support and love for the mothers with gifts for them all.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
