Joining the fight against breast cancer one step (and dollar) at a time

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Cancer Society held its 20th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday at Deep Run Park in Henrico County.

Reporter Brendan King made a donation to the American Cancer Society on behalf of CBS 6 Gives.

"We would like to make a donation to the American Cancer Society to go towards research, outreach, and eventually a cure for cancer," King said to Adrienne Rich, the Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

Rich said more than 125 teams and 500 participants registered for the walk and other virtual events. You can still help the American Cancer Society reach its goal by purchasing a pinwheel online.