Jon Burkett surprises Virginia deputy's widow -- and sheriff: 'I really appreciate it'

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 recently surprised the widow of Sgt. Floyd Miles Jr., a Charles City sheriff's deputy who died in June after suffering a medical emergency while wrestling with a suspect.

Jon Burkett also surprised Charles City County Sheriff Jayson Crawley as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

Since Miles' passing, the sheriff has been helping Floyd's widow, Denise, so Jon came up with the idea of giving the sheriff something and then "flipping the script" and surprising Denise too.

"Sheriff, seriously, man, over the past six months, you've been nothing but a shoulder for her," Burkett said. "She'd mentioned to me how much you've helped her out, and wanted to do something special for you."

The surprise continued with Jon Burkett presenting a gift to Denise Miles, thanking her for her strength and wishing her a peaceful holiday season.

"I really appreciate it," Denise Miles said. "It's hard enough losing Floyd, but at the same time, he left some real strong people to back me."