Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Jon Burkett surprises Virginia deputy's widow -- and sheriff: 'I really appreciate it'

'She'd mentioned to me how much you've helped her out, and wanted to do something special for you.'
Jon Burkett surprises Virginia deputy's widow -- and sheriff
Month of Giving Jon Burkett
Posted
and last updated

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 recently surprised the widow of Sgt. Floyd Miles Jr., a Charles City sheriff's deputy who died in June after suffering a medical emergency while wrestling with a suspect.

Jon Burkett also surprised Charles City County Sheriff Jayson Crawley as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

Since Miles' passing, the sheriff has been helping Floyd's widow, Denise, so Jon came up with the idea of giving the sheriff something and then "flipping the script" and surprising Denise too.

"Sheriff, seriously, man, over the past six months, you've been nothing but a shoulder for her," Burkett said. "She'd mentioned to me how much you've helped her out, and wanted to do something special for you."

The surprise continued with Jon Burkett presenting a gift to Denise Miles, thanking her for her strength and wishing her a peaceful holiday season.

"I really appreciate it," Denise Miles said. "It's hard enough losing Floyd, but at the same time, he left some real strong people to back me."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community