Inspiring teen barbers to keep cutting up

CBS 6's Cameron Thompson surprised teen barbers that help out their classmates with free haircuts with a visit from celebrity barber Michael Que Kearse and some gifts.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 08:02:28-05

HENRICO, Va. -- Two students at Hermitage High School have turned their hair-cutting hobby into a way to give back to their fellow classmates, and their story has inspired many.

Among those touched by the students actions was celebrity barber, Michael Que Kearse.

Kearse joined CBS 6's Cameron Thompson to surprise the students with gifts from Kearse's grooming line, XVII, and some gift cards to help them purchase supplies so they can continue their work.

