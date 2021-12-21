Inspiring others to support children in foster care

RICHMOND, Va. -- November was National Adoption Month, and each day of the month CBS 6 featured a child in Virginia’s foster system who is looking for a permanent, loving home.

We’ve had a tremendous response from viewers — including one who decided to make her daughter’s birthday a chance to collect goods for children in care.

Dana Fox said her daughter has pretty much everything she could need, so she asked friends and family who were invited to little Jordy’s first birthday to bring donations for young children in foster care.

Provided to WTVR For little Jordy's first birthday, her mom, Dana, decided to accept donations for foster care children instead of presents.

“It just seemed to make sense,” Fox said. “And the response from everyone was overwhelming.”

Fox delivered all the goods collected to UMFS, a nonprofit in Virginia that helps with foster care and other programs to assist families.

With help from Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 Anchor Bill Fitzgerald decided to surprise Fox and the folks at JFS/Connecting Hearts, our partner for the “Hand to Hold” series, with something special for the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Wendy Kreuter from JFS said older children often don’t own a single piece of luggage, which means they carry their belongings in plastic bags. She said duffle bags, especially rolling bags, are really what they needed.

So that's exactly what we brought them.