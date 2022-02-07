How you can help fulfill a 'silent need' in our community

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Nationwide Islamic Community Group’s ICNA Relief helped fulfill a silent need in our community over the weekend. The nonprofit group, which provides health services, responds to community disasters, and runs an emergency pantry for people in need, handed out free diapers and baby formula at a weekend event.
"There are silent needs within our community. And we want to make sure we address those silent needs,” Hamna Saleem with ICNA Relief, said. “Especially when there is such a large national shortage of these baby items. We want to make sure these little tots are taken care of.”
To help in that effort, Jake Burns made a diaper donation to the event as part of the CBS 6 Gives program.
"I've got a little boy... so I've seen a lot of diapers come and go," Jake said. "I also know how expensive they can be for a family. So when I saw a local group trying to help people out, we thought it'd be a great opportunity for our CBS 6 Gives."
You can still donate to the cause as ICNA Relief is planning future diaper drives. Click here for more information or to donate.
