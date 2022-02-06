Diaper, formula giveaway aims to combat 'silent needs'

RICHMOND, Va. – The Nationwide Islamic Community Group’s ICNA Relief handed out free diapers and baby formula at an event in Richmond Saturday.

Members of the Muslim non-profit, which spans 32 states and has helped people in 654 cities in the U.S., said helping families in need is part of their core mission.

"One of the main things we want to make sure is that there are silent needs within our community... And we want to make sure we address those silent needs,” Hamna Saleem with ICNA Relief said. “Especially when there is such a large national shortage of these baby items. We want to make sure these little tots are taken care of.”

The group has programs, including disaster relief, hunger prevention, Muslim family services and health services.

The services ICNA provides are free.