Honoring couple who volunteers at Chester recovery house after losing son to overdose

CHESTER, Va. -- Beth Reid wasn't sure what to think the first time she volunteered at a female recovery house run by the McShin Foundation in Chester.

She had just lost her son to an overdose, and she was skeptical.

But after the visit she went home and her husband, Dr. James Reid III said "'this is the best I've seen you in a long time.' Because they just brought me joy, and just hearing their stories, and just being able to encourage them and just try to keep them on track."

On June 19 of this year, James "Jimmy" Howe Reid IV died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl at the age of 31.

The Reids lost their son James "Jimmy" Howe Reid IV from a drug overdose involving fentanyl at the age of 31.





The Matoaca High School graduate attended James Madison University for four years and worked in sales.

His mother said "the disease [addiction] stole his life."

To help them cope, his grieving parents have been volunteering extensively with people in recovery.

Beth adopted a female recovery house run by the McShin Foundation in Chester, and Dr.Reid, a pastor, ministers to men and women in recovery.

The Chester recovery house is where CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit visited them Thursday morning when they arrived with homemade quiche and muffins for the residents.

"Oh, these ladies, they help so much. They're just comfort to us. Everybody in recovery is comfort to us," Beth said.

McShin's President John Shinholser had recommended the couple to Melissa as two people who were particularly deserving to be honored with a CBS 6 Gives.

"They just give unconditionally to the recovery community and have been for years. They come out here religiously and try to make a difference in our ladies' lives," Shinholser said.

Melissa and members of the McShin Community surprised the couple with a variety of gifts after thanking them for their generosity and expressing sympathy for their great loss.

"God is working in each of us, John and me along the way, and to see him work in the lives of these, these girls here. I mean, what better gift could there be? For us, particularly in the midst of our own suffering? You know, there's a song that we love dearly, a hole in our hearts that only God can fill. And God's filling it with these girls here," Dr. Reid said.

Melissa gave the couple a gift card to Heritage Restaurant in Richmond, which was donated by chef and owner Joe Sparata, who is in long-term recovery himself.

She also gave them a gift card to The Boathouse Restaurant, which was donated by HOUSEpitality Family.

"Hopefully you guys can take some time for yourselves, and go out and enjoy yourself," Melissa said.

"Thank you so much," Beth said.

"We're grateful," Dr. Reid said.

