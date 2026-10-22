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Honoring breast cancer survivors at the Making Strides Walk in Richmond

Reba surprises breast cancer survivors at Making Strides Walk
Reba surprises breast cancer survivors at Making Strides Walk
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RICHMOND, Va. — Reba was able to offer some sweet surprises to women taking part this month's Making Strides Walk.

Despite rain, wind, and cold temperatures, nearly 6,000 people came out to walk. So far, $468,000 has been raised toward the $500,000 goal, and donations will be accepted through December 31.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.






  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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