Contributing to a special meal for Henrico firefighters who work through the holidays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The same men and women who worked through the Thanksgiving holiday at Henrico Fire Station 3 will also have to work through Christmas this year.

So CBS 6's Caroline Coleburn wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for those firefighters who respond to calls 24/7 to help the community.

"Well, the biggest thing is we're a 365 operation. We always have to work. Somebody's always on duty. So it's just luck of the draw whether it's your day or not," said Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

He said during the holidays they put together a big meal at the station for those on duty and a lot of times they bring in their families too.

During the Thanksgiving morning meal last Thursday, Coleburn surprised the firefighters with a $200 gift card to use towards their special Christmas meal.

"I'm thankful you guys let me come out here so often and use all of your little tools and teach people how to not get you guys called to their house. So we just wanted to say thank you," said Coleburn.

