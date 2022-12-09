Helping the East End Tigers get from Virginia to Florida

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte helped the 9u East End Tigers in their effort to get to Florida.

The youth football team is raising money to travel and compete in the Battle Youth National Championship (YNC) in South Florida next week.

To help cover some of the team's travel costs, Casadonte and Virginia Credit Union made a donation to the travel cause. Anyone interested in donating can click here.

