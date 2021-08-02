Richmond security guard surprised with gift to help pay her bills

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond security guard is caught up on her gas bill after a surprise visit from Laura French.

French visited the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities East End District Office to randomly select a recipient for our CBS 6 Gives segment. She approached Shannon Lewis.

“I know I had asked if this is where I came to pay my utility bill, but the thing is, I'm not here to pay my utility bill. I'm here to help pay your utility bill,” French explained to Lewis.

“Oh, my gosh, thank you!” said Lewis.

“We here at Channel 6, do a segment called 6 Gives. We like to give back to the community. All we ask is that when you see it in your heart to pay it forward, that you do the same. So that's what we would like to do for you,” French said.

“Okay, thank you so much,” said Lewis.

“You're welcome. So much,” replied French.

Lewis informed French she was pregnant during the pandemic and unable to work.

“I lost six months' worth of work,” said Lewis.

Lewis told French she had fallen four months behind on her utility bill so now that she is caught up, she can pay off some other bills.

“Real shocked and thankful,” Lewis tearfully said.

Lewis’ son is now 9 months old. She also has an 18-year-old son.