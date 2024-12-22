Greg McQuade surprises Boots to Suits: 'It's touched my heart'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 recently surprised the founder of Boots to Suits with a donation to support their mission to provide business attire for veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.

The boutique in Richmond's Near West End has helped more than 5,000 veterans dress for success since it was founded by Sue Farrell in 2014.

Greg McQuade featured Farrell, who founded the nonprofit in honor of her late husband, a Navy veteran, in a recent Heroes Among Us profile.

"I'm so happy that you're back, and I need to do something first; I need to thank you for that special feature. Your network was just incredibly good," Farrell said. "We have discovered that we have an incredible community that's very generous and very caring. And since that interview, my phone has been ringing off the hook. I have had donations almost every day of the days that we receive donations, and it's all because of that beautiful presentation that you made, and it's just and it's great stuff for our very deserving vets."

McQuade thanked Farrell for the work she and her organization do to help veterans.

"You are the engine of this place, that's for sure. And I know we came here sort of under the guise of getting an update, and I'm glad to see that the Heroes Among Us really had an impact on your organization," McQuade said.

He then told Farrell he was not there to do a follow-up interview, but to surprise her with a donation as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

"Oh, you're so sweet. Listen, I can't tell you, it's touched my heart," Farrell said. "It's close to my heart because of Joe, and the program was formed in his memory. But it's incredible what these guys and gals have been through, and it's so much fun. We feel very, very privileged to be able to do this. And you all are just over-the-top great. Thank you for thinking about us. Merry Christmas. That's going to be a good one."

Click hereto learn more or to make a donation to Boots to Suits.