Meet the Virginia woman who helps military vets dress for success -- for free

RICHMOND, Va. — Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a challenge for veterans, but one Richmond-area organization is helping make that process a little easier — by ensuring veterans look their best as they step into their next chapter.

Boots to Suits, a boutique in Richmond's Near West End, offers more than just clothing. It provides military veterans with personalized style advice and free professional attire, preparing them for the civilian workforce. The nonprofit, founded in 2014 by Sue Farrell, has helped more than 5,000 veterans dress for success.

"We style the guy from head to toe," Farrell said. "We have a bit of everything. Quality is everything."

Farrell started the organization in honor of her late husband, Joseph, a Navy veteran.

Since then, Boots to Suits has become a resource for veterans like Wardell Smith, who is retiring after 24 years of service in the Navy.

"It is definitely a good experience," Smith said. “You wear a uniform so long sometimes you may not have a chance to even wear clothes."

WTVR

Veterans who visit Boots to Suits are invited to choose from a selection of donated high-quality clothing, including suits and professional attire, at no cost. Each veteran receives two outfits, along with expert styling advice from Farrell and her team.

"I’m very picky. I would only put something on that is fresh, clean, crisp current," Farrell said.

"It gives them confidence. Lots of confidence," Boots to Suits employee Mary Abbott said. “To see them walk out with good-looking clothes that they don’t have to pay a nickel for. It’s just very heartwarming."

The organization relies on donations of gently used clothing and monetary contributions to continue its work.

Michael Bowers, a local businessman, donates in memory of his father, Charles, a World War II veteran who was wounded in battle.

“He would share stories with me... and I think about him every day," Bowers said. "So as I was going through these clothes, what better idea than to bring them over here."

WTVR

For Farrell, helping veterans look their best is a small way to give back to those who have given so much.

"It’s really fun and I’ll be honest with you. We get out a lot more than what we give," she said.

For veterans like Smith, the experience offers more than just a change of wardrobe.

It’s an opportunity to embrace a new identity — one that reflects their military service and their readiness for civilian success.

"I’m just happy organizations like this are here for this transition," Smith said. "When you’ve been wearing a uniform for so long, it’s good to step out and wear other attire. I like it."

Click here to learn more about Boots to Suits.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.