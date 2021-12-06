Youth football team headed to championships surprised: 'We're so excited for them'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A youth football team is steps away from the AYF National Championships in Orlando, but the Glen Lea Lions are having trouble funding the trip. So Antoinette Essa recently surprised them as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving with help from Virginia Credit Union.

Dr. Reginald Stroble, the team's head coach, said the team will be flying from Richmond to Kissimmee, Florida, where they will be staying for a week.

"Our first game will be this Sunday, and the championship game will be on Friday," Stroble said. "So we need assistance with lodging and then we need assistance for food. So any donation will help us anything from $1 to $10 or $15. If you can help these young men from eastern to Henrico win their ultimate goal, which is to win a national championship."

A simple RT could help send these young black males to Florida! Please consider donating via cash app $ReginaldStroble pic.twitter.com/DHNvaW3Ced — Reggie Stroble Ed.D. (@He_inspireYouth) December 3, 2021

Antoinette surprised Stroble with a gift card.

"This is our Month of Giving and so we are going to give you $200 to help you with your trip," Antoinette said. "And so you know we wanted to surprise you and the kids, but unfortunately the kids are in school — and we want them there. But this will help [with]... some food and as you go to win this championship."

Stroble said he and the team were grateful for the donation.

"Congratulations again to you and the kids," Antoinette said. "We're so excited for them. Come back with that championship ring or rings!"