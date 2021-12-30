Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Giving the gift of a movie night for foster families

items.[0].videoTitle
CBS 6's Chris Jenkins presents gift cards to movie outings to gift to foster families so they can have a family outing.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 08:19:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come with an experience to create lasting memories.

CBS 6's Chris Jenkins presented gift cards from the Byrd Theater to give to foster families to be able to use for a family movie night.

Jenkins chose to give those gift cards to Intercept Health, which is the foster agency he and his wife used to foster and then eventually adopt their two children.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.