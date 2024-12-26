Melissa Hipolit surprises Virginia educator who is 'epitome of love and joy'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 recently surprised a Virginia educator who is described as the "epitome of love and joy" at the Hanover County elementary school where she is an instructional assistant.

"Oh my gosh," Donna Muse exclaimed when she saw CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit and her photographer. "Y'all know how to keep a secret."

Ms. Muse, who is an instructional assistant at Beaverdam Elementary School, was nominated by her colleague by Sammi after Melissa "put out a call" on her Facebook page for someone deserving to surprise for the Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"Sammi contacted me, and she said, 'It has to be you,'" Melissa said. "She works with you. She also has children here, and she wanted to honor you, because you do so much for the school, and you're such a fantastic person."

A student wrote that Ms. Muse is "always so kind, loving and makes me laugh."

"You are very hard working," the girl wrote. "I will miss you so much next year."

"It's funny. I said to a parent once, 'Why me?' You know, I get that they get their lead teacher — their teacher that's teaching them all day," Ms. Muse reflected. "And sometimes you just make a connection with a child and you question it, you're like, 'Why me?' And she said, 'Because they know that you love them.'"

Principal Dr. Glynda Smith called Ms. Muse "the epitome of love and joy" and "such a great asset" to the school.

Ms. Muse said she was "surprised and overwhelmed" by the honor.

"The school does so much for me. This is such a beautiful surprise from such beautiful staff and students here," she said. "I will say my high school basketball coach used to say you're only as good as the team you play against. I think you're as good as the team you play with."

Ms. Muse wrote this sweet note to Melissa after the surprise:

Thank you again for coming to out to Beaverdam Elementary on Friday. I am sure you have a fast-paced life and an exciting schedule, but still you take the time and see the importance in recognizing the “little things in life." Thank you for sharing those moments with your viewers!

If I may take a moment to say I wish I had shown you the bracelet I wear every day. The PTA asked us to describe with one word our feelings about BES — my word was “humbled.” Daily, I am humbled by the good acts by students and staff alike. The support they give each other is inspiring.

Having lived in Richmond, it’s sometimes hard to believe this little community is just outside of it. And a community is what we are… the school, the farms, our churches and our ballfields make up most of it. Kids dream of owning their own horse before they do a car, parents know to “pack a snack” before heading to “the city,” you go to school with your cousins where teachers taught your parents, volunteer firemen still like to show-off their new rig, churches have homemade stands where you can leave or pick up extra farm fresh veggies from someone’s garden, and you can’t wait for baseball season to watch every level of talent at the Ruritan Club, but also so you can buy some cheesy fries and a hotdog. How couldn’t you be humbled - and nostalgic - about this way of life?

Don’t get me wrong - we all love our iPhones and going to Short Pump Mall, but it’s wonderful to call Beaverdam “home.” For Sammi to nominate me, I think she really nominates our community. And I’m not even the best example, but maybe because I wasn’t born here, she appreciates how much I celebrate the “only in Beaverdam….” Way of life.

It really was so very nice to meet you - Merry Christmas!