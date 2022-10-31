Donating to a scholarship in honor of a Sports Backers' legacy

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond community is remembering Scott Schricker after he passed away earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 55-year-old was the chief strategic implementation officer for Sports Backers and he worked closely with events like the Richmond Marathon and the Monument Avenue 10k.

Sports Backers have a number of scholarships that they hand out every year to deserving student-athletes. CBS 6's Lane Casadonte had the chance to learn about a new scholarship in Scott's honor and had the opportunity to surprise the organization with a donation.

"We wanted to honor Scott's contribution to our organizations and things he did to help the community to inspire active living. And Scott was a person who worked really hard, he really loved the history of the Sports Backers and really our tradition and he was the kind of keeper of all of that for us. So we want to have a student-athlete who represents those things about Scott, someone who works really hard, someone who actually knows the history and traditions within their organization, you know, their team. We're going to look for those qualities in a high school senior and we look forward to providing that scholarship every year," Jon Lugbill said.

Anyone who is interested in donating to the new scholarship can find a link on the organization's website.

To help jumpstart the scholarship and pay respect to Scott Schricker, Lane Casadonte, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, made a donation to the organization.

"Thank you very much. I mean, we're all very touched by the way that communities come and we are just such great partners, so thank you," Lugbill said.