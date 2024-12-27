Cheryl Miller learns about Giving Machines at Short Pump Town Center: 'It's such a great opportunity'

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Lunch and snacks, birthday gift boxes, diapers, groceries, school supplies and even a baby goat. These are some of the items you can donate at the touch of your finger.

The Giving Machine — a special vending machine — is making its only Virginia stop this season at Short Pump Town Center through Jan. 1. Sponsored in 108 cities worldwide this year by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the machine is loaded with the names of charities including five here in the metro Richmond area, its needs and how much you can donate to make it happen.

Instead of the usual vend of a soda, chips or a candy bar, you can “buy” an item that will make a direct impact in a community, including your own. International items include clean water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies and livestock.

Metro Richmond-area charities benefiting from 2024 donations are: Circle Center Adult Day Services, Shalom Farms, Worthdays and Community Transformers Foundation.

The Church says it handles the administrative costs, so that 100% of your donation goes to the charity or charities of your choice. Since founding the Giving Machines in 2017, $32 million has been donated. And $10.4 million was donated in 2023 alone.

There are three Giving Machines full of items to donate at Short Pump Town Center through Jan. 1, 2025. They’re located just inside the main entrance between Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn near the elevators.

Make a donation directly to a Richmond area organization participating in the Giving Machine program for 2024:

https://circlecenterva.org

https://shalomfarms.org

https://www.cccofva.org

https://www.worthdays.org

https://www.cmtytransfoundation.org

https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world/giving-machines