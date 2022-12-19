Filling the bins at the Children's Museum of Richmond Book Bank

RICHMOND, Va. — The Children’s Museum of Richmond (CMoR) is all about play and learning. They even have a special Book Bank that provides volumes to local schools, organizations and teachers.

CMoR Community Outreach Director Joan Dickens Andoh said, “It doesn’t matter how many they need. If they send us a request and we have them, we send them off. “

This holiday season, the Book Bank shelves are a little bare — except for mostly boxes of books already designated for distribution. So far this year, the Book Bank has already distributed nearly 10,000 books donated by the community.

So, what's it like when a child is given a book that they can keep and read over and over? Andoh said the look on their faces “is to die for. It’s amazing. They took the book, they look through it, and they're like, 'can I keep it?' I'm like, 'yes, it's yours.' I give our books to the children and their faces a light up.”

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Anchor Cheryl Miller gave the CMoR Book Bank autographed copies of books written by members of our staff: "Strawberries for Chloe" by Angie Judson and two books written by Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog: "Walter and the Terrible Twister" and "Walter and the Horrible Hurricane."

Thanks to our friends at the Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 was also able to make a cash donation to buy more books to create smiles on the faces of local children, and help promote literacy efforts in the community.

You can drop off donations of new or gently-used books in the lobby of the Children’s Museum of Richmond at 2626 W. Broad Street or use the link below.

