Surprising Virginia man who has grown beard for a good cause over 5 years

DOSWELL, Va. — For nearly the past five years, Brian Thompson has been growing out his beard, that he named “Petunia,” in order to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Those efforts are nearly complete as Thompson is in the midst of a “Shave It or Save It” campaign where people can donate and vote until Dec. 16 for one of the two options.

Thompson said he has been kept in the dark about which side is in the lead.

CBS 6’s Cameron Thompson (no relation) interviewed him about his efforts and at the end, made a donation to the fundraiser (but did not tell him which side he voted for). The surprise is part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, which is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

You can read more about B. Thompson’s beard (including what childhood memory inspired the idea) here.

If you would like to vote and donate, you can do so here.

