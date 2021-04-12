Praise for 'Angie the angel' a long-term care nurse making a big difference

RICHMOND, Va. -- A viewer told us about a nurse in a local long-term care facility who took loving care of her late sister for more than four years. Michelle Woodard said her sister spent that time at Lakeside ManorCare’s Alzheimer’s unit and that she was treated just like family.

Always.

She said despite the pandemic, care never stopped and that Angelique, or “Angie,” the head nurse, was someone special who deserved recognition.

“Those nurses are there, day after day, despite the pandemic,” Woodard said. “Angie made sure my sister was so well taken care of, especially when visitation was restricted [because of Covid].”

“Angie is an angel,” Woodard said.

So we decided to surprised Angie one recent Spring morning to show our appreciation, for this week’s CBS 6 Gives.

Congratulations Angie, and thank you for your compassion and comfort during these difficult times!