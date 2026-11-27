CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For the past 14 years, A Place of Miracles Cottage and Cafe has served its neighbors with warm clothes and hot food.

The Chesterfield nonprofit is led by Melissa Morgan, with Shannon Billings and Jennifer Palmer serving alongside her. The team averages feeding between 750 and 950 people a week.

The entire team dedicates much of its time, money and love to ensuring those in need are helped.

In an effort to say thank you — and to give the team a small portion of the kindness they show others — Joi Fultz surprised them with a gift as part of CBS 6 Gives.

"We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives, where we get to pick someone who we want to give back to in the community and who's making their own stamp in the world in the most positive way, and you guys are obviously doing that."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.