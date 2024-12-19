Inspired by her story, A.J. surprises Girls on Fire camp founder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A.J. Nwoko, with support from Virginia Credit Union, recently surprised Ronny Martin, the firefighter who founded the Girls on Fire camp in Henrico County. The camp aims to introduce young girls to firefighting and increase the representation of female firefighters in the future.

"There's not enough of us. We make up less than 10% in fire," Martin said.

One of her inspirations for starting the camp stemmed from her experiences at Station Three, where she noticed many little girls had never seen a female firefighter.

"I always wanted to introduce little girls to firefighting," Martin added.

She said her goal of creating a fun environment that intertwines excitement with public safety professions.

Nwoko, who produced a report on the camp, was moved by his discussions with Martin and the girls involved.

Henrico girls learn what it takes to be a firefighter: 'It's so fun'

"I really enjoyed speaking with you, speaking with some of the girls at the camp. I know you're really trying to inspire them," he told Martin as he presented her with a gift card. "I want to be able to give to you so that you can put it towards the camp and continue making a difference in so many lives of the girls in this county and in central Virginia."

The Girls on Fire camp continues to provide opportunities for girls to explore careers in firefighting, aiming to inspire the next generation of female first responders.