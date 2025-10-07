Why shoppers may see fewer deals this holiday shopping season

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are pushing big sales to kick off the holiday shopping season. And if early retail forecasts hold true, shoppers may want to take advantage of the deals now.

Several reports predict a pattern of smaller discounts, fewer promotions and lower inventory this holiday season compared to previous years.

According to Wells Fargo's 2025 Supply Chain Report, "promotions may be more targeted and limited due to tighter margins."

IN RELATED NEWS | What to buy in October, as Amazon and Walmart kick off big sales

In its 2025 holiday shopping report, consulting firm Simon-Kucher notes that "shoppers are deal-hungry, with discount expectations up to 40% - though smaller cuts remain the norm across most categories."

Start holiday shopping now

Shopping experts suggest consumers take advantage of early deals to offset smaller discounts later in the season.

"You can spread your shopping across multiple pay periods. Then it doesn't create that bottleneck of doing all of your shopping between Black Friday and the Christmas or Hanukkah holidays," said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

"You can compare prices, you can look for sales and avoid overpaying," said Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma.

Avoid spending traps

To build up a holiday fund, Bodge recommends changing traditions that cause financial strain.

"If you're buying for everyone in your office or every member of your family, this could be a good year to suggest a change," Bodge said. That could mean buying gifts for just the kids this year, rather than everyone in the family.

Alev suggests trimming other expenses like takeout, coffee runs, subscriptions or services like car washes and lawn care.

"Even if you can redirect like $20-$30 a week from those things that you're not really using — that can actually add up," Alev said.

How you pay matters

Your payment method can make a huge dent in how much you save while shopping.

"I'm always recommending using the credit card that gives you the best bang for your buck from a points or miles perspective," Bodge said.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Less selection, higher prices: How tariffs are shaping the holiday shopping season

Alev recommends signing up for store emails and loyalty programs.

"A lot of retailers will send exclusive or earlier discounts or promo codes to their subscribers, and you know a 25% off code here and there can really add up," Alev said.

According to the company ReturnPro, 57% of retailers say low inventory is a serious challenge this year, which could make the season's sale windows much shorter.

"In a year with fewer sales, being organized and acting early is really the key to making your money go farther this holiday season," Alev said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.